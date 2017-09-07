Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 09, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $180,224.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jason A Payne and Kimberly R Payne, spouses married to each other

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: May 12, 2016 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4066662

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Dated: June 21, 2017

Recorded: June 27, 2017 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4117252

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1002491-2000079534-9

Lender or Broker: Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 6364 151st Street Ct N, Hugo, MN 55038-8494

Tax Parcel ID Number:

16.031.21.33.0047

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 13, Block 1, Sweet Grass Meadows 2nd Addition, Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $183,942.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 05, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 05, 2018, or the next business day if March 05, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: July 20, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037880F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for September 05, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to October 05, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: August 28, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037880F01

