Sports Briefs – Sept. 7, 2017

FLDT invites young dancers to clinic

Sign-up form for the Lil Kickers Clinic

The Forest Lake Dance Team is inviting young dancers in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade to attend a Lil Kickers Clinic at the high school Sept. 16 starting at 9 a.m. Dancers will learn two routines, culminating in an afternoon performance at the end of the clinic. In addition, attendees will perform their routines at halftime of the Ranger football game on Sept. 22. The clinic costs $40, which covers instruction, a t-shirt and pom-poms and an afternoon snack. Full information and a sign-up form can be found by clicking the link above.

Cross-country teams face big race tests

The Forest Lake cross-country teams participated in two of the more prestigious entries on the early-season racing calendar. The girls finished second of 31 teams with 168 points in the massive St. Olaf Showcase Aug. 31. Scoring points for the Rangers were junior Regan Duffy (10th of 576, 19:09 for 5 kilometers), senior Caroline Schoessow (28th, 19:57), eighth-grader Ava Wilson (38th, 20:19), seventh-grader Ellie Hanowski (43rd, 20:27) and seventh-grader Jordan Parent (70th, 20:51). The boys placed sixth of 23 at the Rosemount Invitational Sept. 1. The scorers were junior Charlie Babcock (12th of 196, 10:10 for 2 miles), senior Ryan Mead (41st, 10:37), senior Adam Stenning (47th, 10:40), senior Will Valentin (51st, 10:42) and senior Spencer Kotys (53rd, 10:43). Both squads will compete at Blaine on Friday.

Rangers shut out Bluejackets in two venues

Forest Lake teams had the number of their counterparts from Cambridge-Isanti last week. On Aug. 29, the volleyball squad swept the Bluejackets in straight sets. Two days later, the girls soccer team handed Cambridge a 1-0 defeat. It was the first win of the year for both Ranger programs. On Sept. 7, volleyball (1-1) heads to Anoka while girls soccer (1-3-0) will host East Ridge. In other Ranger action last week, the boys soccer team fell to Hill-Murray 1-0 and girls tennis team fell to Mounds View 7-0, both on Aug. 31.

Coaching future uncertain for Nordic ski team

A few weeks ago, Forest Lake boys cross-country coach Deno Johnson was abruptly replaced by Paul Kendrick. Johnson had also been in charge of the boys and girls Nordic ski teams for nearly two decades; on the list of Ranger coaches on the Minnesota State High School League website, the Nordic ski entry currently shows “TBD.” Johnson’s ski teams had won six championships during Johnson’s tenure. Johnson declined to comment on the situation, while a call to the school had not been returned when this edition went to press.