Varsity swimmers fall to Cretin

The Forest Lake girls swimming and diving team took a 98-82 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall in its first dual meet of the season Aug. 31.

The Raiders claimed victory in 10 of the 12 varsity events.

The Rangers’ best results came in the 1-meter diving event. Valerie Patterson led a 1-2-3 sweep, taking the win with 238.70 points. Taylor Ritchot finished second (225.45) followed by McKinley Leavitt (153.15).

The other Ranger winner was Haley Bent in the 100 yard butterfly (1:11.20). Samantha Henderson scored second-place points toward the Ranger effort (1:14.21).

Ella Anderson finished second in the 500 yard freestyle (5:53.31). Ranger quartets also placed second in the 200 relay (Dulcie Ashworth, Chloe Vincent, Paige Anderson and Ella Anderson, 1:53.27) and 400 relay (Anna Stockinger, Brynn Miron, Bent and Ellie Thiele, 4:11.81).

The junior varsity squad upended their Cretin counterparts 94-87.

Ranger JV athletes claimed event victories in the medley relay (Miron, Lauren Eddy, Trind Nesvold and Jordyn Munkholm, 2:17.85), 200 yard individual medley (Bent, 2:37.10), diving (Teren Peterson, 118.85), 100 yard freestyle (Jenna Stockinger, 1:05.66), 500 freestyle (Munkholm, 6:59.04) and 100 yard backstroke (Ashlyn Mackowick, 1:12.74).

The Rangers are back in action on Sept. 7 at Roseville. They will also compete in an invitational at St. Catherine’s University on Sep. 9.