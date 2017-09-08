Coughlin retirement paves way for new pastor



Immanuel Church has served the community of Forest Lake since 1981. This past June, Pastor Mark Coughlin retired after 25 years of service.

Looking forward, Immanuel has invited Associate Pastor Matt Ragain to serve as the new lead pastor. Community members are invited to join in prayer over this new direction.

Over the next few months, the church will be focusing on God’s direction. Sept. 10 will feature the kick off of a fall series called “Passionately Pursuing God Together.” Immanuel services run 10 to 11 a.m. Following the Sept. 10 service, there will be a meal and a bouncy house. The community is invited.