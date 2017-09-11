Archie A. Lessard

Archie Lessard, age 66 of Linwood Township, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2017. His loss will be felt by all who knew him.

Survived by wife, Kathy; son, Toryn (Allison); grandchildren, Paxten and Kylene; brother, Scott (Sandi); many extended family and friends.

Join Archie’s family in a farewell at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 23rd with a visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. at White Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1851 Birch St., White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.