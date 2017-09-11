Patricia Jean Steichen

Loving Sister, Aunt and Friend

Post navigation

ECM Weather Click for Weather Today Tonight

Patricia Steichen, age 70 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2017.Patricia was born in Hibbing and attended Hibbing schools. She attended UMD and came to Linwood Elementary as a young teacher. After retirement, Patricia went to Lakes International Language Academy to work as an administrative assistant since the school’s inception. Her lifelong dedication to the Forest Lake school district left a lasting impression on the community.Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy.She is survived by her brother, Robert (Judith); nieces, Lora (Trent) Larson, Elizabeth Monsrud; great-nephews and niece, Grant Monsrud, Derek and Audrey Larson; and numerous cousins and special friends.Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, September 23rd with visitation beginning one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lakes International Language Academy Library.