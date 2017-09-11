TEFFLA to raise funds at Waldoch Farm

The Education Foundation of the Forest Lake Area invites all community members to its 6th annual fundraising event “Growing TEFFLA at Waldoch Farm” on Sept. 14 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at 8174 Lake Dr. in Lino Lakes. The free event will include wine and beer tasting and food from local favorites, with music provided by Forest Lake High School students. Activities will include a silent auction, live auction, raffle, and more.

All proceeds and donations will support the goal of raising at least $60,017 towards grants for inspired educational opportunities in the Forest Lake Area. Since 2011, TEFFLA has awarded over $80,000 in grant awards and impacted more than 18,000 students, educators, and community members.

The event is sponsored in part by presenting sponsor Hallberg Family Foundation, harvest moon sponsors Waldoch Farm, Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, ICS Consulting, Inc., and many more local businesses, organizations, and supporters.

For more information on TEFFLA and full information on the event sponsors and live auction items, please visit www.teffla.org.