Annexation request denied for family on FLAS border

Submitted photo

Joe Kiesling recently petitioned for his property, the location of which is circled on this map, to be annexed into the Mahtomedi school district. His neighbors to the south and directly across the street are already in that district and he wants to see his grandchildren join the other neighborhood kids in the Mahtomedi schools. The Forest Lake Area School Board denied the request.

A detachment request filed by a resident who lives on the border of the Forest Lake and Mahtomedi school districts was a source of some controversy Sept. 8 as school board members questioned, discussed, and ultimately denied the measure.

Joe Kiesling lives on Homestead Ave. N. in Hugo and his property is in the Forest Lake Area School District, albeit right on the line. Several houses to the south of the Kiesling property as well as directly across the street are in the Mahtomedi Public School District. Kiesling may soon welcome his daughter and her two children into his home and his wish is that his granddaughters could go to school with all the other neighborhood children who attend Mahtomedi.

“My granddaughters know all the kids around here, and I would like to see them go to school together,” he said. “I don’t want them waiting all by themselves for the bus when their friends next door and across the street are headed to a different school.”

With that idea in mind, Kiesling petitioned Washington County and filled out the appropriate paperwork to apply for his property to be detached from the Forest Lake Area School District and annexed into the Mahtomedi district. He received letters from both Forest Lake and Mahtomedi stating that his request was properly filed from a paperwork standpoint and that he had support, but that a final decision would be made by the school board. The administrative recommendation to the Forest Lake school board was to allow the detachment.

Forest Lake School Board Member Jeff Peterson initially requested that the Kiesling agenda item be pulled for discussion, as he had concerns regarding the mitigating factors behind the request.

“I just think Mr. Kiesling should have purchased property in the Mahtomedi district if that is where he wants to be,” Peterson said. “Allowing this to happen simply because it is his personal preference is not a good move.”

Member Jill Olson echoed Peterson’s sentiments.

“It feels odd to change our boundary for him, as he knew what district he moved into,” she said. “If I’m looking at a map and I see my district, I might wonder about that one house and think maybe I want to do the same thing.”

Board president Rob Rapheal took a decidedly different approach.

“This is a minor inconvenience to us and an important family issue for the resident,” he said. “This person knows his family and knows what is good for his family.”

Business Director Larry Martini worked with Kiesling on the paperwork portion of the request and stressed that approval would not in any way lock the district into a similar decision regarding future requests. He said that, as a business director, he would not want to hold this homeowner hostage. Martini also spoke to the issue from a numbers perspective.

“This does not move the needle,” he said. “Approving this does not change tax rates. This is one $400,000 home, and our total taxable value in the district is over $4.5 billion.”

In Minnesota, open enrollment into a specific district school is an option for those living outside of that district. Kiesling could have exercised that option, but he had concerns.

“The way open enrollment works is that it is open until it is deemed full, and then they [the school district] cut it off,” he said. “It has happened in the past that one student from a family has been allowed in and another from the same family was not because of that cut-off. I have two granddaughters, and I didn’t want to take that chance.”

The Mahtomedi School Board was set to discuss this issue on Sept. 14, but the Forest Lake decision to deny Kiesling’s request means that the discussion is no longer necessary. According to a document filed by the Minnesota Department of Education titled “School District Reorganization Alternatives,” an annexation request requires the approval of the resident district school board from which the land would be detached. There is no appeal of that school board decision. Had Forest Lake approved, Mahtomedi would also be given the option to approve or deny. Rapheal was the lone vote in favor of Kiesling’s request, with Jill Olson, Jeff Peterson, Karen Morehead, and Julie Corcoran voting against and Gail Theisen and Luke Odegaard not present.

“Mr. Kiesling can refile the paperwork and try again, but our current board most likely wouldn’t even entertain it because they have already made a decision,” Martini said. “If he were to try again in two years, we could have new board members, and they might want to open up the issue for discussion once again.”