Scandia-Marine Lions earn Good Neighbor distinction

The Scandia Good Neighbor Award honors individuals, businesses, and civic groups who, in big or little ways, make the community a better place to live. They may be people who have shown themselves to be especially trustworthy or respectful or caring, or they may be people who volunteer to better Scandia, its people, its land, its environment, and its sense of community.

Scandia Mayor Christine Maefsky presented the first Good Neighbor Award proclamation to the Scandia-Marine Lions Club at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting. The Scandia-Marine Lions Club, with its present count of 157 members making it the largest Lions Club in Minnesota, has for the past 35 years performed good works in support of the residents of the Scandia and Marine communities, this past year contributing more than 2,000 volunteer hours and giving over $78,000 in donations to individuals in need, educational scholarships, and other causes to better the city and the world.