George and Opal Bowers

George W. Bowers passed away on September 9, 2017 at the age of 93, at his home in Wayzata with his daughters present. His wife of 65 years, Opal Bowers, preceded him in death on February 26, 2013. They will be laid to rest together as was their desire.

George was born in Beulah, ND, on August 2, 1924, where he graduated from high school. After high school he worked in construction before joining the military as WWII was underway. He was a member of the 247th Engineer Construction Battalion where he was a Staff Sergeant. His military experience brought him to Omaha Beach on D-Day, through Europe and finally the Battle of the Bulge, building bridges over the Rhine for General Patton’s invasion of Germany.

He returned home to Brooklyn Park, MN where his father had moved the family. It was there that he met the love of his life, Opal Bosse, who was visiting her mother.

Opal was born on November 23, 1926 in Prentice, WI, later moving to Wayzata, MN.

Opal and George had four daughters, Sandra, Barbara, Betty and Nancy. The girls all graduated from Forest Lake High School. They lived the majority of their life in Forest Lake, MN, being long time members of the Legion and VFW.

Sandra preceded them in death after a lifetime of health issues. She left behind a son, Richard Bowers, who was raised by Opal and George.

Barb and Betty attended Augsburg College and then received their medical degrees from the U of M School of Medicine. Barbara married Douglas Olson MD, and lives in Orono, MN. They have three children, Caryn (Steve Pleasants), Erica (Mark Podobinski) and Nicholas. Betty married Barry Rockler MD and lives in Edmond, OK. They have two daughters, Kendall (Jamey Handorf) and Whitney (John Kerr). Nancy married Rick Wainwright. She lives in Colorado with her five children, Amanda, Melissa, John, Tamara and Ricky.

George and Opal were blessed with 10 great-grandchildren whom he referred as the “greats.”

Opal was preceded in death by her two siblings, Deloris and Neil.

George was preceded in death by his brothers, Jean and Dennis. He is survived by his sisters, June and Joyce and brothers, Arnold and Boyd.

The family wishes to thank Fairview Hospital doctors and nurses as well as the staff at Folkestone in Wayzata.

Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2017 at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 East Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank or to donor’s choice.

