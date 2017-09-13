Mary “Midge” Nelson (nee Lancette)

Mary “Midge” Nelson, 95 of Wyoming, MN, formerly of Stacy, MN, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2017.

She worked at Minne Mine Credit Union, now known as Novation. She then continued employment at Whirlpool Credit Union until retirement.

Preceded in death by parents; first husband, Edward Lancette; second husband, Larry.

Survived by children, Dennis Lancette, Larry (Barb) Lancette, Gerry (LuAnn) Lancette, Darlene (Mike) Luger, Susan (Walt) Jocketty, Larry (Marsha) Nelson, Bob (Maryann) Nelson, Debi (Lester) Dahn, Kandy Nelson, Jody (LeRoy) Romero, Jeanette (Brian) Chilson; 35 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister, Dorothy (Jim) Chatterton; many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. with Celebration of Her Life at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights.

Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

