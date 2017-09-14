Cross-country teams win at Blaine

The boys and girls cross-country teams won their respective races at the six-team Blaine Invitational on Sept. 6. The girls finished with 30 points, the boys with 38.

Junior Regan Duffy dominated the girls race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19:34 to beat the runner-up, Ranger freshman Amelea Hauer, by exactly one minute. Junior Caroline Schoessow finished third (20:45) to complete a 1-2-3 sweep.

Eighth-grader annabelle Stang finished sixth (20:52), followed by seniors Chloe Foster (18th, 22:11) and Jessica Nieters (19th, 22:30) and sophomore Amanda Ekvall (29th, 24:07).

Junior Charlie Babcock led the boys effort, finishing fourth in 16:52. Andover senior Tom Breuckman claimed the overall victory (16:21).

Rounding out the boys scoring group were senior Will Valentin (sixth, 17:38), sophomore Isaiah Zak (seventh, 17:40), freshman Drew Sampson (ninth, 17:44) and senior Adam Stenning (12th, 17:55). Also qualifying for varsity status were seniors Ryan Mead (13th, 18:02) and Spencer Kotys (18th, 18:17).

Both Ranger teams will travel to Pond’s Golf Course in St. Francis on Thursday for an invitational meet beginning at 4 p.m.