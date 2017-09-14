Education Fair welcomes all students, parents

An education fair featuring representatives from 81 different colleges from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Missouri, and Rhode Island will be held at the Forest Lake Area High School fieldhouse Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“This is a really big deal, actually, as there are only between seven and 10 of these events held throughout the entire metro,” Forest Lake College and Career Coordinator Molly Bonnett said.

It has been seven years since Forest Lake has hosted an education fair of this magnitude. Bonnett said it is rare for area students to get this much access to so many colleges all in the same place at the same time.

“Although we are hosting, we want to open this event to all interested students and parents, and so we are encouraging other area districts to join us at this event,” she said.

Interested families must pre-register at www.gotocollegefairs.com. For more information and a list of confirmed colleges that will be represented, contact Bonnett at [email protected] or 651-982-8418.