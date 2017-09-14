Forest Lake grad Gaby Bunten is a top triathlete

Forest Lake native Gaby Bunten is an elite competitor on the U.S. and world triathlon circuit. (Submitted photo)

Forest Lake native and former Ranger swimming star Gaby Bunten placed 133rd out of 1431 finishers in the Women’s Ironman 70.3 Triathlon World Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee Sept. 9.

The Ironman 70.3 distance comprises a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile (half-marathon) run. Bunten completed the swim in 26 minutes, 39 seconds, the bike in 2 hours, 54 minutes, 46 seconds and the run in 1:42:21 for a total finishing time of 5:09:14.

The result placed Bunten 34th in the 25-29 age group standings.

In addition to competing at Worlds, Bunten has enjoyed a stellar 2017 season. Most recently she finished third in the women’s 25-29 division and fifth overall at the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 12, completing the Olympic distance race (1500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike, 10-kilometer run) in 2:14:16.

On the strength of that result, Bunten is qualified to race in the 2018 ITU Triathlon World Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

Earlier in the year, Bunten collected prestigious wins at the Miami Beach Lifetime Triathlon and the Minneapolis Lifetime Triathlon.

Bunten competes as part of Team LC. Team LC founder Leanda Cave is the only woman to win both the Half Ironman and the Ironman World Championships in the same year. The foundation is dedicated to promoting the growth of women in the sport of triathlon.

Bunten also coaches triathletes and other long distance athletes for Minneapolis-based Final K Sporting Services.

Before turning to triathlons, Bunten swam for two seasons at the University of North Dakota. She later graduated from Iowa State, where she competed on the Cyclones club triathlon team.