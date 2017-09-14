Henry named assistant coach of the year

Kale Henry

Forest Lake assistant baseball coach Kale Henry has been named the winner of the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Rob Fornasiere Assistant Coach of the Year award.

“It was a great honor to be recognized by my peers and fellow coaches,” Henry said. “This award is the result of the success we’ve had as a program and can be shared by our entire coaching staff.”

Henry has been an assistant baseball coach with the Forest Lake program for 17 years. He has been on head coach Tal Gravelle’s varsity staff since 2012.

“This award truly belongs to our whole program, with a special thanks to Tal for the opportunity and trust he has in me to do my job as an assistant coach,” Henry said. “He is a great leader, and I’m proud to be a part of his staff.”

“Baseball has been my passion since I was a kid,” Henry added. “To continue to get to be a part of this game as an adult is pretty amazing. I love teaching the game and watching the players improve over the time that I am coaching them. You can learn a lot from athletics and competition that prepares you for life and I enjoy sharing these experiences with our athletes.”

Henry cited the Rangers’ trip to the state title game at Target Field as his best moment of the 2017 season.

“On the field, it’s having the chance to win a state title this year,” Henry said. “Off the field, it’s the relationships that I’ve built through coaching with our staff, current players, and alumni. It’s great to be a part of a staff who are all Forest Lake alumni and care deeply about Forest Lake baseball and the Forest Lake baseball family.”

Henry will receive the award Oct. 28 at the MSHSBCA Hall of Fame and Awards dinner at the Ramada Plaza in Minneapolis.