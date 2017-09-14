Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 05, 2008

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $363,540.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Alexander C. Tittle and Lisa M. Tittle, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bankers Mortgage Company, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: February 13, 2008 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3680267

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: April 26, 2012

Recorded: May 03, 2012 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3886502

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100021268001254610

Lender or Broker: Bankers Mortgage Company, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 2286 Wildflower Ln, Woodbury, MN 55129-6216

Tax Parcel ID Number:

13.028.21.24.0028

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 13, Stonemill Farms 2nd Addition, according to the recorded plat thereof and situate in Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $443,329.21

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 27, 2018, or the next business day if April 27, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 05, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 021703F06

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 14, 21, 28,

October 5, 12, 19, 2017

