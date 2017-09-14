Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 15, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $236,332.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Anne C. Rios and Mark A. Rios, Married, as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lending Solutions, Inc. DBA LSI Mortgage Plus, a Georgia Corporation, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 25, 2011 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3852001

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: July 16, 2013

Recorded: June 23, 2015

Document Number: 4030782

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: October 01, 2016

Recorded: January 25, 2017

Document Number: 4100580

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Selene Finance LP

Dated: June 28, 2016

Recorded: July 20, 2016 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4075626

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100450020071120001

Lender or Broker: Lending Solutions, Inc. DBA LSI Mortgage Plus, a Georgia Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Selene Finance LP

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 12857 Fondant Trl N, Hugo, MN 55038-7430

Tax Parcel ID Number:

32.031.21.21.0076

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7, Block 3, Beaver Ponds 5th Addition, Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $172,074.26

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 27, 2018, or the next business day if April 27, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 01, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Selene Finance LP

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035845F02

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 14, 21, 28,

October 5, 12, 19, 2017

731934