NLA boys fall to Groves 3-0

North Lakes sophomore Asher Leubke fires a shot on the Groves Academy goal in the second half.

The North Lakes Academy boys soccer team lost a Twin Cities Athletic Conference match against Groves Academy 3-0 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday.

North Lakes midfielder Ethan Oliver earned the first scoring chance in the fifth minute, but the sting was taken out of his shot by a Groves defender on its way to the goalkeeper’s mitts.

The Groves offense largely took over the game thereafter; the Griffins outshot the Huskies 8-2 the rest of the way.

The Husky defense protected its goal well; Ethan Crandell and Alex Stockton each knocked aside Groves efforts before they could test goalkeeper Alex Ten Napel.

The Huskies nearly took the lead against the run of play in the 21st minute. A Groves defender bungled an attempted clearance, booting the ball up in the air and back toward his own goal. A race between Crandell and the Griffin goalkeeper ensued — the ball sailed just beyond the reach of Crandell’s attempted header.

On the ensuing Griffin attack, Groves striker Joshua Lightowler moved behind the Husky defense and scored the opening goal. Less than a minute later, Groves had scored again, this time on a goal by Benjamin Wright.

One minute after that, Ten Napel prevented a third goal with a difficult save.

In the final minute of the first half, Oliver had his free kick effort saved.

Husky star Asher Luebke moved from the backline to the midfield in the second half and created several chances for North Lakes to get back in the game. After drawing a foul just outside the penalty area in the 54th minute, his free kick skipped past the Groves goalkeeper but just missed the far post. Luebke later had a strong shot cut out by Groves defender Max Geer-Lund.

Wright provided the final Griffin goal in the 60th minute. The victory was Groves’ first of the season.

The Huskies (2-2-1) drew 1-1 with the Academy for Science and Agriculture just before press time. They will host Christian Life on Friday and will get a rematch with Groves on Sept. 18; both games will be played at the Hanifl Fields in Hugo with a 5 p.m. kickoff.