Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

To Whom It May Concern:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Forest Lake in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota on September 27, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m. The hearing will be conducted to hear all persons present upon the Conditional Use Permit Amendment and variance application to construct a building addition to Southwest Junior High School building 17.7 feet from the public road on 7th Avenue SW. The building addition is proposed as a 10 tall brick wall to surround mechanical equipment. The school building is located at 943 9th Avenue SW in the City of Forest Lake, Washington County, Minnesota. The applicant is Forest Lake Area Schools. All persons who wish to be heard thereon will be heard at that time and place.

Dated this 5th of September, 2017

Donovan Hart

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 14, 2017

731138