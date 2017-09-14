Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Forest Lake, Minnesota

September 5, 2017

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Forest Lake in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m. on a proposed Zoning Text Amendment. The hearing will be conducted to hear all persons present upon the proposal to amend the Zoning Code (Chapters 153.110, 153.096, 153.319, 153.334, 153.335, 153.333) to allow for allow for the construction of detached accessory structures related to single-family uses in selected mixed-use and industrial zoning districts and the reduction of nonconforming accessory structures on non-lakeshore lots in selected residential districts.

Dated this 5th day of September, 2017.

Donovan Hart

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 14, 2017

732860