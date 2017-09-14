Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

Notice of

Public Hearing

To Whom It May Concern:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Forest Lake in the Council Chambers of the Forest Lake City Center, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m. The hearing will be to consider the request of applicant, Anoka Hennepin Credit Union, for a Conditional Use Permit and variance to locate a drive-thru window and access lanes on the front of the building proposed to be located along Lake Street South (PID 17.032.21.13.0031) near the City of Forest Lake City Center.

All persons who wish to be heard thereon will be heard at that time and place.

Dated this 11th day of September, 2017

Donovan Hart

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 14, 2017

732953