Open Forum for Sept. 14, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to [email protected].com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.

District traveler

Congress held a “District Work Period” throughout August this year, and our Congressman Rick Nolan was all over the huge 8th Congressional District, working very hard on issues in the 8th District and beyond!

He recently highlighted some of his activities, including early in the month when the Agriculture Committee he sits on held an official hearing at Farm Fest in Morgan, with 11 congressmen and congresswomen from the Agriculture Committee listening to concerns from farmers and agriculture groups.

He was in Wadena touring local businesses and the farmers market. He spoke at the North Branch Chamber of Commerce, toured the North Branch Fire Department, and toured Industries Inc. in Cambridge, where he shook the hands of all the clients and met with the leadership staff to discuss the Affordable Care Act and Medicare.

In Duluth, he hosted a veterans roundtable along with Congressman Walz, the ranking member on the Veterans Affairs Committee and Congressman Peterson, the ranking member on the Agriculture Committee. They heard from veterans about problems with the Veterans Choice Program and other issues.

He toured the Heartland Activities and Wellness Connection facility under construction in Park Rapids. In Brainerd, he met with some 4-H members who visited him in Washington, along with a citizen group working to build a National Loon Center on Cross Lake.

He was near Crane Lake touring an outfitter’s business and in Grand Rapids touring a technology business working on mining improvements.

It’s great to see Congressman Nolan all over this district!

Larry Nelson

Harris

They were here to help

In the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, I feel compelled to write and share this with you. My granddaughter and her husband are victims in the recent Hurricane Harvey floods.

Fortunately, their home sustained minimal damage, so they have commenced aiding their neighbors who suffered severe damage. They posted a message for folks to please help by sending supplies, as so many of the stores locally were completely out of the things needed for immediate clean-up.

We decided to help by shopping for masks, gloves, safety glasses, spray bottles, scrubbers, paint supplies, etc. — hundreds of dollars worth of supplies. When the staff and managers at Home Depot in Forest Lake discovered our purpose, they not only seriously discounted our purchase, but even purchased some of the supplies for us and donated them to the cause.

I was in tears leaving the store, tears of joy that there are businesses and people that are so civic-minded and good-hearted. Many thanks for the corporate commitment by Home Depot to be so involved in the well being of the community.

Katherine Salverda

Ken Fusaro

Stacy