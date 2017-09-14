Rangers lose tight battle with Coon Rapids

Quarterback Connor Hale finds an opening for a 22-yard run against Coon Rapids on Sept. 8.

When the Forest Lake football team lined up against Coon Rapids last Friday night, they were 364 days removed from a famous victory over White Bear Lake that put an end to a losing streak of nearly five years’ duration.

The week two game in Forest Lake ended up being a streakbuster again, but for the opposition this time – with a 16-8 win over the Rangers, Coon Rapids halted its own losing streak, which extended back to Sept. 26, 2014.

Coon Rapids got the ball first. An early bounce went the Cardinals’ way when running back Jaylen Salazar fumbled, only for a Cardinal lineman to win the scrum for the ball. Quarterback Tyler George also converted a fourth-down run to extend the drive, and finally hit receiver Kenneth Nwachi on a screen pass that went for a five-yard touchdown.

The Rangers looked to respond immediately. The Rangers drove 67 yards in ten plays, keyed by a 22-yard run by senior quarterback Connor Hale. The drive stalled at the Coon Rapids 14 – on fourth-and-six, Hale could only pick up four yards, and the Cardinals regained possession.

On the Rangers’ next drive, Hale was picked off by Deon McMahon, who brought the ball up to the Ranger 25. Although the Ranger defense prevented the Cardinals from picking up a first down, Coon Rapids got another bounce when Alex Findley’s 35-yard field goal attempt clanged off the crossbar but still flipped through the posts to move the lead to 10-0.

The Rangers drove to the Coon Rapids 26 with time running out in the first half. Hale threw a bomb to the end zone which was broken up by a pair of Cardinal defenders.

After the Rangers punted on their first drive, the Cardinals began a 14-play drive that reached the Ranger 19 despite sacks by Roman Notch and Mason Van Vleet. The Rangers ended the day with four sacks, including three by Van Vleet.

“We had a number of stunts going, trying to create openings for our linebackers,” head coach Jeff Wilson said.

Findley came on to try another field goal, but this time his attempt fell short.

The next Ranger drive looked like it was going to stall at the Forest Lake 31. On third-and-10, with time ticking away in the third quarter, junior reciever Tristan Cordie ran a wheel route out of the slot. Hale lifted his pass just over the hands of Cordie’s leaping defender. Cordie made the catch along the sideline, kept his feet inbounds, then sprinted untouched to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown, the Rangers’ first of the season. Senior running back Sam Jackomino ran for a two-point conversion with a 10th of a second remaining in the third quarter.

Cardinal return man Thomas Sylla misplayed Dan Fagerstrom’s kickoff, and by the time he caught up to the bouncing ball, he was met by a swarm of Rangers and dropped at the 9 yard line.

The teams switched ends to begin with the fourth quarter with momentum on the Rangers’ side. When Roman Notch stuffed a Cardinal run attempt to force a fourth-and-two on the 17 yard line, it looked like the Rangers would have a good chance for a go-ahead drive. The Cardinals stole the momentum back by running a fake punt play to George, who found an opening up the sideline for a 22-yard gain.

“That was a mental mistake. We didn’t have a guy in the place he was supposed to be,” Wilson said.

The Cardinals killed off more than half of the time remaining with a 14-play grinder of a drive that took them to the Ranger 21.

“Coon Rapids is really big up front, and we go with speed,” Wilson said. “Teams that are that big can really push; we’ve got to use our quickness to defeat that.”

The Rangers finally stopped the Cardinal attack when junior defensive back Mitch Longsdorf defended George’s fourth-down pass to Marshall Holland in the end zone.

The Rangers only gained five yards on their subsequent drive, however, and turned the ball over on downs at their own 26.

The Cardinals converted a fourth-down run with 2:53 remaining, and extended their lead when Salazar scored from 14 yards out.

The Rangers’ hopes were renewed when a bad snap led to Findley booting his extra-point attempt into his offensive line, keeping the game a one-possession affair at 16-8.

The Rangers were able to drive as far as their own 47, picking up a fourth-down conversion on a hook and lateral play, but with time expiring, Hale’s HailyMary to Notch fell incomplete.

The Rangers (0-2) will visit Irondale (2-0) on Friday.