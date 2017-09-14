Sports Briefs – Sept. 14, 2017

NLA-LILA alliance a winning one

Lakes International Language Academy eighth-grader Kiera Holland tries to break through Hope Academy defenders Elizabeth Bailey and Kalista Anderson on Sept 8. Holland is one of the LILA students who plays for North Lakes Academy in a cooperative effort between the two Forest Lake charter schools. The Huskies defeated Hope 4-2 to move their record to 3-1-0; they also hosted matches again Hiawatha Collegiate and Chesterton Academy after press time.

Action taken on Johnson

On Sept. 7 the Forest Lake school board voted to approve the resignation of longtime Nordic skiing coach Deno Johnson, without discussion or comment. The board also approved the non-renewal of Johnson’s contract as head boys cross-country coach as of the end of the current season. Johnson remains separated from the school and cross-country team, and declined to comment on the situation, citing an agreement between himself and the school administration.

Mullets debut this week

The junior hockey team formerly known as the Forest Lake Lakers has rebranded as the Minnesota Mullets this season, a change that includes altering the team color scheme to maroon and gold. The Mullets will play their first game of the 2017-18 campaign at the Fogerty Arena in Blaine on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Minnesota Moose. The Mullets’ first three home games are scheduled as a weekend series Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1 – one game against the Wisconsin Muskies followed by a pair of tilts against the Ironwood Yoopers. All three games begin at 7:30 p.m.



Huskies volleyball on a winning streak

The North Lakes Academy volleyball team has won three straight games, starting with a 25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22 victory over Bethany Academy on Aug. 31. The Huskies followed that win with a four-set victory over the Charter Stars on Sept. 5 and a three-set sweep of Liberty Classical Academy on Sept. 8. The Huskies will visit Math & Science Academy on Friday before heading to Columbia Heights for an all-day tournament on Saturday. The Huskies are in the midst of a month-long stretch without a home match; they will finally play before a friendly crowd again on Sept. 19 against Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

Boys soccer overpowered by East Ridge

Entering the week at No. 5 in the Class AA state rankings, the East Ridge boys soccer team lived up to its reputation by dispatching Forest Lake 6-0. The Raptors scored twice in the opening half before pouring in four goals in the second frame. The Rangers were on the road at Mounds View on Tuesday at press time and will travel to White Bear Lake on Thursday before hosting Andover on Saturday.

Girls soccer shut out twice

The Forest Lake girls soccer team was beaten 6-0 by East Ridge on Sept. 7 and 3-0 by Chisago Lakes on Sept. 9. The Rangers (1-4-0) visited Mounds View after press time on Tuesday and will be on the road again to White Bear Lake on Thursday.