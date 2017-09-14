Stagecoach Days profits to benefit community

Photo courtesy of Wyoming Creative Arts Community

The Wyoming Creative Arts Community’s annual “Kids Can Be Artists, Too” event will once again be at Stagecoach Days this year.

Funds derived from the Stagecoach Days event in Wyoming held Sept. 15 to 17 will be distributed in a new way this year, with money going to benefit the community in a variety of ways. In the past, all profits went directly to the local firefighter pension fund, as the event is coordinated by members of the Wyoming Fire Relief Association.

“I approached the guys and Chief Hastings with a question about how we could use some of the funds to give back to the Wyoming community,” Deputy Fire Chief Joe Kuskey said. “Everyone was on board right away because we all know that without community support, the event would not exist.”

One of the main ways in which the funds will go toward assisting the community is through a donation to the After The Fire program. When a local home is destroyed by fire, the program provides affected families with food, gas money, a hotel stay, and a folder filled with information about next steps regarding disaster relief.

“I have seen the good that has come out of that program first-hand,” Kuskey said. “When you lose your home to a fire, you are in a state of shock, and we are proud to be able to provide at least some comfort in those situations.”

Some of the other funds from Stagecoach Days will go toward a scholarship fund for local youth, a donation toward parks or other city projects, and money given to teachers at Wyoming Elementary to help offset the cost of classroom supplies that might otherwise be paid for out of pocket.

“This event is sponsored 100 percent by business and community donations,” Kuskey said. “This is a way for us to give back and say thank you for the support that our event has received over the years.”

The Wyoming Fire Relief Association will be raffling off 13 guns as well as an all-inclusive seven-day South Africa plains game hunt for two worth $7,000. The popular stagecoach rides will also be making a return to the event after a several year hiatus.

The Wyoming Creative Arts Community will also host the “Kids Can Be Artists, Too” event Sept. 15, 16, and 17. More than 375 young people attended in 2016. The event sees artists working with kids of all ages, helping them create their own masterpieces with acrylic paint on canvas. This kids art program is free of charge through funding by a grant and local business sponsors.

Other events include karaoke, live music, a beer garden, a Lions pancake breakfast, pie baking and eating contest, bingo, a dunk tank, inflatables, and fireworks. For a full list of events and times, go to goo.gl/YQQ9BR.