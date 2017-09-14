Volleyball finishes 4th at Shakopee

The Forest Lake volleyball team played to a fourth-place finish in the eight-team Shakopee Tournament on Saturday, improving on a seventh-place finish last year ago.

The Rangers drew defending Class AAA state champions Eagan as their first opponent, and were beaten 25-15, 25-10. Eagan would go on to win the tournament.

“We played better than the scores reflect, especially in the first set,” head coach Sherri Alm said.

A close match against Rochester Mayo fell the Rangers’ way, 25-22, 25-21.

The Rangers met Willmar in the final pool game.

“[Willmar] was our best match — we were clicking on all cylinders!” Alm said.

The Rangers swept Willmar to clinch a place in the third-place match. Junior Abigail Groeneweg hit 14 kills, while junior Angela Denney scored eight kills and four serving aces. Senior Abby Bier added two aces and junior Ava Schmoll made 31 digs.

Rosemount defeated the Rangers in the third-place match, two sets to none.

“We did not give [Rosemount] the battle we are capable of,” Alm said.

On Sept. 7 the Rangers played a regular season nonconference match at Anoka, wininng 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17.

Against Anoka the kills leaders were Denney (17) and Groeneweg (15). Denney also contributed 19 digs and five aces.

“[Denney] is playing some good volleyball all the way around,” Alm said.

Schmoll dug out 25 balls and senior Elly Capra made 32 set assists.

The Rangers (4-4) played Mahtomedi late Tuesday; they head to Chisago Lakes on Sept. 18 and host Park Sept. 19.