City scrutinizes Fenway maintenance

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Fenway Park’s maintenance was recently discussed by the Forest Lake Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission after complaints about the condition of baseball Field 5 (far right).

The city of Forest Lake has stepped in fix some problems that have contributed to the deterioration of one of Fenway Park’s baseball fields only a few years after it was remodeled, but the city’s Parks, Trails, and Lakes Commission and the Forest Lake Baseball Association are looking for a long-term solution – potentially one that doesn’t involve the Forest Lake Area Athletic Association, which is currently responsible for managing Fenway.

The commission held a special meeting Aug. 30 to discuss the conditions of Fenway fields, particularly baseball Fenway Field 5, after some turf experts had visited the park earlier in the month. In a memo sent to Parks and Recreation Director Jamie Muscha, a representative of the Minnesota Sodding Company assessed the quality of the fields and found them overall to be lacking. Though the memo put particular focus on bad conditions at Field 5 and the football and lacrosse fields – “It looks more like a weed arboretum then (sic) a healthy stand of turf,” the memo reads regarding Field 5’s infield and sideline – it also devotes plenty of space to what the MSC representative viewed as poor field conditions throughout the park.

“Overall, there is a lack of quality turf on the entire site,” the memo reads. “There are many broadleaf and grassy weeds on the playing surfaces. There are very large weeds along outfield fences and weeds and grasses growing in the ag lime warning tracks and batting cages. There are also many weeds in the shrub beds and parking lots. While this does not affect the playability of the fields[,] it reflects on the … appearance of the site.”

The memo also remarks that “most of” the park’s turf is off-color and may not be properly fertilized.

Regarding Field 5 in particular, the memo makes several recommendations about how it should be better kept up, ultimately recommending aeration, seeding and “a sound fertilization program” in addition to a host of best practices.

Under a contract with the city of Forest Lake, Fenway Park is managed by the Forest Lake Area Athletic Association, which is responsible for scheduling at the park and most of the maintenance there. As of late, FLAAA has been contracting with TruGreen Lawn Maintenance for fertilization services and Blue Diamond Enterprises for much of the rest of the maintenance, and much of the Parks, Trails, and Lakes Commission’s discussion Aug. 30 centered on the practices of those two businesses. Blue Diamond is owned by FLAAA president Al Hauge.

The memo isn’t the only evidence that some find the field conditions lacking. Earlier this year, after its summer 2017 season, the Forest Lake Baseball Association decided to stop playing games on Field 5, as it believed the “lips” that formed in various parts of the infield due to poor conditions could lead to unsafe play.

“The basepaths were kind of sunken in, if you will; weeds have totally taken over the field,” FLBA Vice Chair Rick Ferraro told The Times. “If you’re playing shortstop and I hit a ball at you, you have no idea where that ball is headed.”

Though he didn’t want to overinflate the significance of the field’s flaws or what he called the “minor inconvenience” of not being able to schedule games there, Ferraro said the association developed concerns about safety after multiple kids had near misses of being hit by bad hops at the field, along with a few who actually had been hit. He added that the association’s disappointment is greater because in 2014, it and the city invested about $30,000 into the field to put it in high quality condition, a condition he believes has been lost due to improper mowing, grooming and fertilization at the site.

“We want to have very nice fields in our community and give the teams who visit here a positive experience,” he said.

Ultimately, the city decided to step in. It is overseeing seeding, aeration, irrigation repairs, the reduction of ridges in the infield, and other maintenance at the site. As the organization responsible for field maintenance, FLAAA will be billed for the work regarding contractors, though the city did some of the work in-house.

Though the Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission took no official action, members had plenty of questions and comments about the maintenance work done at the park and how the field had gotten to that condition.

“I’ve had some concerns that because that is one of our premium parks, we’re letting the community down by not maintaining it to that standard.” Board Member Jack MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie suggested a recommendation to the council that the city use another organization or contractor for the park’s maintenance. He also referenced Hauge’s ownership of Blue Diamond as a potential conflict of interest and suggested bidding out the maintenance work to find out whether or not Blue Diamond is the contractor most capable of providing the variety of maintenance needed at an affordable cost. Board Member Tim Schingen mentioned that the city had requested Blue Diamond’s maintenance records at the field and had not received them by the Aug. 30 meeting.

Hauge also spoke during the meeting. While he admitted that FLAAA’s maintenance management hasn’t been perfect, he said that Blue Diamond is the rare contractor that is available for quick, responsive maintenance after weekend games, which Fenway often needs, and he said he’s consulted with his own experts who share his belief that many of Field Five’s problems are due to bad soil conditions and mistakes made during the 2014 renovation.

“I’m not going to stand here and take all the blame on Field 5 myself,” he said, adding that a sandy foundation and improperly rooted-sod were culprits in the current condition (Muscha said consultants who she spoke to believed the soil was adequate for growing conditions).

Hauge pointed out other maintenance and repair jobs FLAAA has put time and money into at the park, including new toilet installations and improvements to the concessions area and scoreboards. He added that FLAAA had also secured larger and more tournaments at Fenway, increasing traffic into the city.

“We’re interested in improving our park,” he said.

City Administrator Aaron Parrish said he believed the relationship between FLAAA and the city was best evaluated after play at Fenway had ceased for the year, and Board Member Jackie McNamara urged a similar cooldown period, suggesting that emotions were too high to make a decision about a valuable relationship at the moment.

“I think that what’s happened here is just a fallout of checking up on each other,” she said.

Ferraro told The Times that ultimately, the FLBA would like whatever partnership the city chooses to have an element that makes sure the people maintaining the field know how to keep it in top shape.

“In partnership with the city of Forest Lake and in partnership with the city’s selected – I don’t know if it would be a landscaping partner or a general maintenance partner – we want there to be an education,” he said.

During the Forest Lake City Council’s Sept. 11 meeting, Councilman Michael Freer asked that Fenway maintenance be put on the council’s Sept. 18 work session agenda.

“This needs to get talked about,” said Freer, who is the council liaison to the Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission. “This has been in the background … for several months.”