Fairview seeks blood pressure medication study participants

Minnesotans with high blood pressure may be eligible to take part in a Fairview research study exploring the role genetics can play in finding the best treatment options for patients with high blood pressure.

“We believe we can dramatically cut the time, cost and side effects involved in managing high blood pressure through the use of gene-specific treatment protocols,” Fairvew Medical Group vice president of medical practice Dr. Dang Tran said in a press release.

To conduct the study, Fairview is partnering with Geneticure, a Minnesota-based pharmacogenomics testing company. Early research indicates Geneticure’s patented genetic test can help clinicians personalize hypertension treatment which may result in faster, better care.

All study participants will be asked to complete up to eight clinic visits over the course of 12 months, the cost of which would be covered by the study. Participants will only be responsible for the costs of prescribed medication and any lab tests that would normally be collected as a result of managing hypertension. Participants who attend all visits and complete all post-visit surveys will receive compensation for their time.

To be eligible, participants must be between the ages of 30 and 80, have a BMI between 19 and 50, and have a diagnosis of uncontrolled hypertension or be a newly diagnosed hypertensive patient. Study participants do not need to be Fairview patients.

To learn more about eligibility or to enroll, call 651-643-0295 or email [email protected]