Tibbe Luell leads children, parents and seniors in a group song during the Aug. 30 Music Together children’s music learning program at Cherrywood Pointe in Forest Lake. The Cherrywood Pointe program is part of Music Together’s new Generations project, which incorporates interaction with senior citizens into the sessions. Learn more about the classes, which aim to promote cognitive, emotional and physical benefits, at musictogetherclasses.org or by calling 651-439-4219.