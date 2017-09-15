SWAT called to Janero standoff

On the afternoon of Sept. 15, a standoff between police and an unknown person developed on Janero Avenue North in Forest Lake. A SWAT team was called to the scene, neighbors were evacuated, and the scene was contained as law enforcement negotiated with the suspect. The entrance to Janero Avenue from North Shore Trail was barricaded from incoming traffic and remained so at the time this story was updated. Currently, the circumstances leading up to the standoff have not been released. The Forest Lake Times will post more information about this incident as it develops.