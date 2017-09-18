Dazed and Fun-fused

Photos by Ryan Howard and cow chip photo courtesy of Jennifer Braido

Area residents had multiple options for festival fun last weekend, as Scandia’s Taco Daze and Linwood Family Fun Day both took place in beautiful weather. About, Xavier Kruger, who recently moved to Scandia from Duluth, plays a game of ring toss while enjoying his first Taco Daze Sept. 9. He told The Times he appreciated seeing so many Scandia residents giving back to their community.

One of the premiere activities of late at Linwood Family Fun Day, held this year on Sept. 9, is the cow chip throwing contest. This year, Linwood Elementary School’s new principal, Joe Mueller (pictured), won the men’s division.

Kye and Finley Kaufenberg of May pet goat kids during Taco Daze.

Jack Kugel manned the kids prize fishing booth during Family Fun Day.

Volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 173 serve the namesake of Scandia’s festival, tacos, during the event.

Mark Kvidera of Sound Advice belts out a line from the band’s cover of “Li’l Red Riding Hood” by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs during Family Fun Day.