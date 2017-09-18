Harold M. Lang

Incredible Dad, Beloved Grandpa, Great Grandpa, WWII Sub Vet & Friend.

Harold Lang, age 92 of Forest Lake, formerly of St. Paul, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2017, while surrounded by his family.Preceded in death by wife, Dolores; son, Jeff; parents, Charles and Franceska Lang; stepmother, Elizabeth Lang; sister, Carolyn.Survived by children, Michael (Gayle) Lang, Barb (Bill) Reynolds, Jean (David) Swanson, Ken (Lori) Lang, Kurt (Jean) Lang, Lisa (Kerry) Johnson; daughter-in-law; Deb Lang; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.Harold can be remembered for his service to our country as a WWII sub vet on the USS Besugo, as a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion Post 225. He also served as State Commander of the MN Submarine Veterans. He worked in the printing trade for 47 years and was a life-long member of the Pressmen’s Union.Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 20th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, September 21st, with visitation one hour prior at The Church of St. Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.