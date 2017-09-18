Listen live and make it local

Music is a thing that can affect people in an impossibly large number of ways. For many, connecting with a lyric or a singer’s voice or a song’s subject matter can elicit emotion like very few other things can. It is with this in mind that I am writing to promote the seeking out of live and local music and also to educate about how it can often be found for little to no cost.

Seeing a music show in a packed arena that seats 50,000 is certainly an experience in and of itself and is oftentimes the only possible way to see top-selling nationally known or world renowned artists. There is no problem with seeking out that kind of entertainment, but it is important to realize that there is also worthwhile music to be experienced at small venues in densely populated cities and towns, and oftentimes those events provide a much more intimate experience between audience member and performer. It can also provide a greater sense of ease for the artist, which can lead to a more relaxed atmosphere and offer a window into a deeper look at a specific musician.

In the Forest Lake and surrounding areas alone, there are a plethora of live music opportunities to be enjoyed. Many communities host a summer music series like Arts in the Park. The 2017 Forest Lake summer series featured rock, jazz, soul, country, blues, funk, disco, bluegrass, salsa, and kid’s music. I am guessing that a majority of the local population can find some interest in at least one of those genres. That series is completely free and takes place once a week from June to August.

Another free series that features some unique local content and is hosted by the Wyoming Creative Arts Community are the Songwriters in the Round events that take place at the Hallberg Center for the Arts once every two months (with plans to increase frequency). The next event will take place Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. I have been to three of these events, and I cannot stress enough how much I enjoy them. Each show features three Minnesota singer/songwriters spending 90 minutes performing original songs and telling stories about how those songs came to life. Not only does it provide for a great showcase for up and coming local talent, but it also gives local music fans a chance to experience what the Minnesota music scene has to offer without those fans having to travel to Minneapolis or St. Paul. The series spans all genres, and performances are stripped down to just a voice and a guitar, mandolin, ukulele, keyboard, or occasionally a harmonica.

The personal connection between audience member and artist at an event like this is unparalleled. I find that an event as intimate as this often provides a deep look into the heart of a performer that you couldn’t find at a show performed in an arena. Also, you may find yourself attending a free show performed by an artist on the precipice of a breakthrough into the national scene.

My point is simple. I implore you to seek out live and local music opportunities. Even if it is something that you are unsure about, give it a try. You may find yourself attracted to something that you otherwise might have overlooked. Also, and perhaps most importantly, supporting arts programming is vital to the livelihood and continued existence of said programming. Although financial support is always appreciated, oftentimes just simply showing up will work wonders.

Jason DeMoe is the community editor of The Forest Lake Times.