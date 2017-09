Submitted photo

On July 29, 16-year-old Michael Ochsenbauer of Forest Lake soloed in a Cessna 172. Under the tutelage of his father, Tom Ochsenbauer, Michael performed his first three solo takeoffs and landings. Michael joins a large cadre of family members (13 in total) who have flown dating back to his grandfather, Robert Ochsenbauer, who soloed back in 1949.