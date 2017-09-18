Ohman presents Escape to Minnesota Lakes

Doug Ohman, local author, storyteller, and photographer is the featured speaker at an annual fall brunch sponsored by the Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization. This year’s event will be held on Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Fairview Lakes Medical Center gift shop, Fairview Lakes Clinics, Carousel Hair Salon, and the Yellow Bus in Forest Lake. This year is the 20th anniversary of the founding of the volunteer organization at Fairview Lakes Medical Center, one year before the opening of the hospital. Volunteers from the former District Memorial Hospital in Forest Lake, Chisago Lakes Hospital, or Rush City Hospital are especially invited to attend. For more information about the program, silent auction, or to reserve a ticket, contact 651-587-9466.