Richard “Dick” Feddick, age 84 of North Branch, MN, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on September 16, 2017.

Preceded in death by parents; son, Gary; a brother and sister.

Survived by wife of 58 years, Valerie; children, Tammy, Jeff, Rick (Tannette); grandchildren, Nick, Natasha, Brianna; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Reese, Rylen; and many friends and family.

Funeral service 12 p.m., Thursday, September 21, 2017 at North Springs Church, 7868 Lake Drive, Lino Lakes. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the church. Interment at Oak Park Cemetery.

