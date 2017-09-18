Road projects aplenty discussed in Wyoming

Amy Doeun

Wyoming Reporter

Road work was the big topic of discussion at the Sept. 5 Wyoming City Council meeting.

Resident Irv Hanson attended during the open forum at the beginning of the meeting. He was concerned about the speed limit on Goodview Avenue.

“Every town you go through, they turn the speed down – Rush City, Harris – we need to cut back on our speed limit,” he told the council. “I think our council needs to get behind it and do something on that. Whatever it takes to get the speed down. We should have some say as local residents.”

“We will look at that and see what we can do,” Mayor Lisa Iverson said.

Also on the agenda was payment two to Forest Lake Contracting for the 2017 street reconstruction project.

“They are making great progress,” City Engineer Mark Erichson said. “They are working ahead of the completion date, which was mid-October. They are doing a very nice job. [I] have no issues with recommending payment.”

Iverson asked why there is curb in certain places in the project area and no curb in others.

“Most of the area does not have curb and gutter,” Erichson replied. “Most of it is rural reconstruction, but we do have minimum requirements [from the state]. And there are issues with repairing washouts along gravel roadways.” Curbs have been installed in some locations to resolve these issues.

Erichson added that there will soon be new speed signs along Goodview Avenue and noted that Wyoming police have increased patrol on the road.

“Yes, they are doing a really good job,” Iverson said.

As the city looks forward to upcoming street projects, Erichson and City Administrator Robb Linwood suggested that the city think about changing the city’s Municipal State Aid Street System annual collection allotment to 25 percent maintenance and 75 percent construction. The MSAS allotment helps pay for certain roadways in the city that qualify for state funds.

“In 2017, the City of Wyoming received $455,901 in its MSAS account,” Erichson explained in a memo/ “Communities’ allotments are broken into two categories. One category is maintenance, and the other is construction. Wyoming collects $1,500 per improved mile of municipal state aid roads. A summary of our current accrual is as follows: Maintenance, $23,550 [and] Construction, $432,351.”

Changing the formula to the 25/75 split would change those numbers to $113,075 for maintenance and $342,826 for construction.

“We were really trying to ramp up our construction,” Erichson explained. “[However], the future projects that we are looking at are not state aid projects. We can utilize the funds for maintenance. The funds come in once a year. It is money in our hands versus a construction account.”

Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager asked if there was any penalty for changing the percentages. Linwood said no. The council then agreed unanimously to approve the change.