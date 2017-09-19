Big Carnelian public access to close this fall

The public boat access on Big Carnelian Lake near Marine on St. Croix will close for a period of time this fall to allow for major reconstruction.

The project includes improved storm water management, addition of an aquatic invasive species boat inspection and cleaning area, a new boat ramp, and new bituminous surfacing for the parking lots and the driveway to the access. Exact dates will depend on the contractor’s schedule, but work is planned to begin sometime in late September, and it should be completed by Nov. 1.

“We apologize for any inconvenience boaters may experience,” DNR Parks and Trails area supervisor Nancy Stewart said in a press release. “There’s really no ideal time for doing this kind of access rehabilitation. The fall works best for us because water levels are lowest and we avoid the busy summer season.”

Funding for the $245,000 project comes from dedicated state and federal funds used for boating and water access and paid for by boater and anglers.