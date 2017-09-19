FL FFA named Reserve Grand Champion at Minnesota State Fair



The Forest Lake FFA took Reserve Grand Champion honors at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair for their competitive landscape display. Students constructed the 14’ by 14’ display and selected plants highlighting this year’s theme, “Sun & Shade.”

“The Forest Lake FFA Chapter has been very competitive in the Landscape Design exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair for several years,” agriculture teacher Veronica Ward said in a press release. “The students really enjoy the challenge and it is a great way for us to showcase the work of our members during the fair!”

This project is an extension of classroom instruction as the display is evaluated on artistic design principles, identification of plant material with growth and care information, and quality of construction. The award winning exhibit was on display throughout the state fair on the east side of the CHS Miracle of Birth Center and FFA Leadership Center. Plants, materials, and expertise were provided by Twin Lakes Landscapes of Columbus, Pro Care Companies of Forest Lake, and Abrahamson Nursery of Scandia.

The Forest Lake chapter was also represented in the FFA livestock show as senior Amanda Zaudtke showed her dairy cow.