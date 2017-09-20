Big changes are coming to The Times

I am, generally speaking, someone who is skeptical to the idea of change. I still remember, from sometime when I was in the rough vicinity of 10 years old, my parents telling me that they would be changing the facade of my childhood home’s fireplace from brick to stone.

“But I like the way it looks now!” I protested.

I have felt this way about change all my life. I feel it when family members or close friends move. I feel it when I visit a website I like that’s been redesigned. I especially feel it when I’m considering a big life change – including when I was deciding whether or not to leave my last job to come work at The Times.

“Things are fine the way they are,” I think to myself. “Why change?”

I write all that to assure you that I understand if your first reaction is to be skeptical of the news that The Forest Lake Times is going to be going through some pretty big changes in the next couple of months. I think the newspaper is doing a pretty good job right now, and I hope you agree. However, change is coming, and I believe it will make us a more complete newspaper that can better serve the needs and desires of our readers.

Starting with our Nov. 2 issue, The Forest Lake Times will undergo a redesign and expand to a larger newspaper. It will no longer be delivered to all homes in Forest Lake and the surrounding area, but will instead only be delivered to people who subscribe to it. Shortly before the newspaper moves to subscription, we will also be debuting a redesigned website, which will ultimately operate on a subscription model. Readers who subscribe to the paper will automatically be subscribed to the website, and a web-only subscription will be available for those who don’t want a physical paper delivered.

What is coming that will make you want to subscribe? You’ve already seen the beginning of it. Last week, we debuted our new expanded sports coverage, with more stories, more student athletes, and bigger, more exciting photos. This week, we’re adding a dedicated calendar page with more events, allowing you and your family to get a more complete look at all of the different things you can do in the area. We will be rolling out more features as Nov. 2 approaches, but here are some other features we have in store:

• A dedicated, ad-free commentary page with regular columns from local leaders and personalities, along with a rotating column from Times writers.

• A just for fun section with crosswords, Sudoku, and other brain-teasing puzzles. Let us know what you’d like to see!

• An arts and entertainment section, including reviews, recommendations, and best-of lists.

• A local history page with interesting contributions about the background of the area.

• An around the area section that includes interesting feature stories about people and topics from beyond the Forest Lake area.

While we’re excited about all of these new features, the meat of the expanded content is going to be a beefed-up version of what we do now: More pages devoted to local news, community events and sports. There will be more stories, more photos, and a more comprehensive look at what is going on each week in Forest Lake, Columbus, Scandia, Linwood and Wyoming. We’ll be creating more content – we’ve even hired a new reporter who I can’t wait for you to meet – but we’re also going to be soliciting and publishing more content from our readers, working toward the creation of a paper with an even greater community investment.

Those changes are exciting, but they come at a real cost. Starting Nov. 2, if you buy a Times off the rack, it will cost $1, but if you subscribe to the paper, a year-long subscription (52 issues) will only cost $38. An online-only subscription will vary in cost depending on how long you sign up for, but a year-long subscription will cost $20.

I know many of you will be frustrated that a service you’ve gotten for free for so long will now come at a price, but it’s a price that we believe is still reasonable while allowing us to create a better newspaper that will give you a fuller, more comprehensive look at what’s going on in your community. It’s a slightly nerve-wracking time for us as we transition The Times into a different kind of publication, but it’s also exciting to think about the ways we can serve you better.

Despite my preteen objections, my parents changed the facade of our fireplace to stone. It looked nice – still does, in fact, 20 years later. I’m still close to those friends and family members that have moved across town or across the country, and their moves have led them to happier, more fulfilling lives. As for my fears about leaving my last job, I recently celebrated three happy years working at The Times; editing this paper is the longest I’ve worked at any job.

Sometimes, change can be a great thing. Let’s find that out together.

Ryan Howard is the news editor for the Forest Lake Times. Reach him at [email protected]