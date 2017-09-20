Black tie blue jean event revisits the 1950‘s

The Lakes Center for Youth & Families is celebrating a year of big changes Oct. 6 at Vannellis by the Lake with a “Black Tie Blue Jean Fabulous 50’s Night.” The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour sponsored by Olson’s Sewer and Excavating Service. There will be a silent auction and a wall of wine.

Ticket, sponsorship, and reservation information can be found at www.LC4Yf.org or by calling Clarissa Zemke at 651-464-3685.

All proceeds support LC4YF’s enrichment and mentoring programs. LC4YF is a 501c3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible to the full extent the law allows.