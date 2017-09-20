Community Calendar for September 20, 2017

FOREST LAKE

Class reunion

The Forest Lake Area High School class of 1961 will host a reunion at the Cornerstone restaurant in Wyoming Sept. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. All classmates and teachers are welcome.

Tackle cancer

The Forest Lake Rangers will host a “Tackle Cancer” event at the Sept. 22 football game beginning at 7:30 p.m. Donations will be collected during the game to benefit the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. To get more information or to donate online, visit www.flfootball.com.

Storm drain painting

The Forest Lake Good Samaritans will host a storm drain stencil initiative event Sept. 23 (Sept. 30 rain date) beginning at 44 Lake St. S. Volunteers will be asked to clean and paint as many storm drains as possible and also stuff storm drain fliers in mail boxes. The message will read “Dump No Waste. Drains to Stream.” The pre-project meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes discussion, team creation, instructions, material distribution, and mapping. The initiative begins at 9 a.m. as groups head to respective area to begin painting. Gloves, safety vests, paint, and templates are provided. The event will end at 1 p.m.

Pancake breakfast for Children’s Fund

The Forest Lake Masons will host a pancake breakfast with funds to benefit the Forest Lake Children’s Fund. The event will be held Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at 119 8th Ave. SE. The Children’s Fund is a non-profit volunteer organization that buys and distributes new winter coats, boots, and snow pants to students in need in the Forest Lake School District.

Youth Advisory Board

The Lakes Area Center for Youth and Families Youth Advisory Board is seeking members. The group students in grades 8 to 12 meet once a month to work on leadership skills with activities that include public speaking, volunteering, and team building. Meetings are held on the fourth Monday on the month with the first being Sept. 25 at 20 Lake St. N., Ste. 103 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Pizza is provided.

School tours

The Forest Lake school administrators will be holding open houses to showcase the improvements and renovations made over the summer and continued upgrades being made in conjunction with the Reshaping Opportunities for Success project. Interested individuals can tour Forest Lake Area High School Sept. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Columbus Elementary Oct. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Free senior dinner

The Forest Lake Lions will host a free dinner for seniors age 65 and older at the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 Sept. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. Questions can be directed to Sue Griffin at 651-429-1451.

Women’s empowerment event

Guests will hear first-hand about the effects of domestic violence with like-minded women and become part of the solution. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Maranatha Church with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the program at 12:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the work that the Refuge Network is doing to make an impact on keeping people safe and ending the cycle of domestic violence in the region. Joan Steffend will be the guest speaker. She is best known locally for her roots as a co-anchor on KARE 11 and the 10 years she spent as a top-rated host on HGTV’s “Decorating Cents.” Steffend has also appeared on shows such as Oprah, Live with Regis and Kelly, the Today Show, and Entertainment Tonight. The luncheon is offered to guests at no charge. Guests will be asked to make a contribution, but there is no minimum or maximum gift level. Guests must be 15 years of age or older to attend.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

Pancake breakfast

The East Bethel seniors will host a pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, french toast, sausage, coffee, and juice from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. p.m. Oct. 20 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids less than 10 years of age.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.

LINO LAKES

Lunch with a naturalist

Bring lunch and join a naturalist from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., for a presentation including local natural history information and a stroll on the trails at Wargo. Any equipment that may be needed will be provided.

MARINE ON ST. CROIX

Booyah feed

The Freedom Steppers will host a booyah feed Sept. 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Serenity Shores, 20060 Maxwell Ave. N. The cost is $5 with free refills. Live entertainment will be available. The Freedom Steppers host events for those participating in sober lifestyle programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

SCANDIA

Buckthorn and earthworms

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a buckthorn and earthworm lecture Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

WYOMING

Songwriter event

The Wyoming Creative Arts Community will host a free event with three local singer/songwriters performing original work Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hallberg Center for the Arts. Performers include Sarah Morris, Matthew French, and Doug Collins.