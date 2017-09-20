Debbie Jung

Debra RaeAnne Jung (Mueller) died peacefully with family surrounding her on September 18, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 58.

Debbie was born on February 19, 1959 in Jamestown, North Dakota to her parents Ray and Delores Mueller. She graduated From Aberdeen Central High School and received her nursing degree at SDSU. She married Glenn Jung in 1982 and spent 35 years being an amazing mother and wife. She loved her family and enjoyed getting together with friends and coworkers from Fairview Wyoming. She enjoyed reading, crafting, playing games, puzzles, collecting thimbles, snowshoeing, and cooking. Spending time with her grandchildren and caring for others were the things she enjoyed most.

She is preceded in death by an infant sister; father and mother-in-law, William and Alvina Jung.

She will be deeply missed by her husband of 35 years, Glenn; children, Tara (Matt) Swenson, Tory Jung; grandchildren, Chase and Charlie Swenson; parents, Ray and Delores Mueller; siblings, Bonnie (Brian) Daly, Brad Mueller; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 24, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

