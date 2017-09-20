Families with FL ties feel impact of Irma

Submitted photos

The home of former Forest Lake residents Greg and Cady Lindeberg (home shown on left) was extensively damaged during the hurricane, which tore off part of the roof and flooded the interior.

Three families with Forest Lake ties and homeowners in the Florida Keys are now faced with some rebuilding following the wrath of Hurricane Irma.

Three families who live or own property in Key Colony Beach on Marathon Key, some 50 miles north of Key West, are just now starting to deal with the aftermath of the category 4 hurricane that barreled through the narrow strip of land between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 10.

Greg and Cady Lindeberg, who became full-time Key Colony Beach residents six years ago, were the hardest hit by Irma. Their home on Sawdowski Causeway, the main road leading into Key Colony Beach from US-1, is now inhabitable. Among the families with Forest Lake ties affected by Hurricane Irma were Dave Schultz, Sr. and his wife, Norma. Their Key Colony Beach, Florida home took on water, and their fishing boat was extensively damaged.

Greg Lindeberg said by telephone on Monday that part of the roof was ripped away and the home took in 28 inches of water, flooding the interior and doing extensive damage to appliances and furniture. After returning home last weekend, Lindeberg said he has already commenced the task of starting to rebuild the home which he recently remodeled from a side-by-side duplex to a single-family home.

“Every time it [Irma] moved a little more west, we knew that we were in trouble,” he said. “If the eye of the storm had been 50 miles to the east, the damage would have been far less.”

By Monday of this week, Lindeberg was able to return to his job at First State Bank of the Florida Keys in Marathon. While he’ll be forever grateful for a group of Border Patrol agents who helped him clear out his house, he’s still sorting out what to make of beachside yard, which became a humble after the hurricane.

“I have no fewer than three different docks in my yard,” he told The Times. “I had a dock box in my yard from a charter boat that is tied up with the fishing charter boats that are about a third of a mile away. I also have someone’s fish cleaning table in my yard. … It’s gotta weight 150 pounds, sits about four feet high and is all aluminum and stainless steel.”

The Lindebergs and Dave Schultz, Sr. and his wife, Norma, were the two of the hundreds of Key Colony Beach residents and visitors who evacuated Key Colony Beach on Sept. 7. The Lindebergs left for Ft. Myers, where they stayed with Greg’s brother, Nick, hoping to miss the storm – to no avail, as Irma hugged the west coast along the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall near Naples and Marco Island.

The Schultzes made the drive up the east coast to near Daytona Beach, where they stayed with another Forest Lake native, Paul Shanda. After eight days away from home, they returned to Key Colony Beach on Saturday, Sept. 16, said the Schultzes’ son and daughter-in-law, Dave Schultz, Jr. and Tara Schultz.

The couple found some minor damage to their home, but the family’s pride and joy fishing boat, a Grady White 30-foot vessel, was partially underwater, with its twin engines submerged and ruined. Tara Schultz said power was restored last Sunday, but the couple was advised to stock up on food and water before returning home.

Tara Schultz’s sister and husband, Heather (Jeans) and Darin Heller of Afton, also have an investment home in Key Colony Beach that is a rental property and family vacation destination. The two-level home was constructed on concrete stilts. The building had no structural damage but experienced some lower level water intrusion.

“The area got hit pretty hard,” she said.

The family is now starting the process of making boat repairs.

Tara said from reports she has received from Key Colony Beach, homes built of concrete were able to withstand the blast of Irma, but wood structures were less fortunate. Hundreds of palm trees were lost, as were numerous piers extending into the ocean.

The nearby Cabana Club on the ocean where residents and tourists spend time was hit hard and won’t be open for several months, she said. The swimming pool at the Cabana Club was littered with palm trees, she said.

City officials via www.keycolonybeach.net confirmed the damage this week. Officials said Key Colony Beach was hit by winds recorded at 160 miles per hour and a storm surge of 8 to 9 feet. Waves of 12 to 18 feet also pounded the small city that is half mile by a half mile.