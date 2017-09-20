Janice Nadine Nault

Janice Nadine (Elhardt) Nault, age 74, of North Branch, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband, three daughters and son on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

Janice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Douglas Nault, two brothers and a sister, daughter Michele (Steve) Dammann, daughter Sandra Neff, daughter Shannon Ramberg, son Jeffrey Nault; grandchildren Jodi (Charlie) Johnson, Jeni (Steve) Kuntz, Laura (Justin) Lindner, Ashley Dammann, Amanda (Jay) Englund, Mariah Neff, Cole Modine, Steven Ramberg, Katelyn Ramberg; great-grandchildren, Kylee and Kenadee Johnson, Taylor, Teagan and Taesyn Kuntz, Finley Lindner, Karmen and Myles Perrone.

Preceeded in death by parents Richard and Nadine Elhardt; Orville and Frances Nault.

She was a graduate of Mounds View High School; Worked for the State of Minnesota at Cambridge State Hospital for 27 years. She was active in Fairview Wyoming Auxiliary (craft group) and investment club. She enjoyed her time sewing, knitting and crafts with her daughters, grand-daughters and great-granddaughters. After retiring she loved traveling, bird watching, especially hummingbirds and volunteering. But most of all enjoyed and loved the time spent with her family.

Janice was always a loving and caring friend to all. She will be greatly missed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

There will be a celebration of life Friday, September 22nd with a 1pm visitation followed by 2 p.m. memorial at Main Street Methodist Church, 6500 Main Street, North Branch, MN 55056.

Join us after service for time of sharing.