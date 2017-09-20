Songwriters in the Round; Free music series to continue Sept. 28

The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community Songwriters in the Round series continues on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hallberg Center for the Arts at 5521 E. Viking Blvd. The event will feature Sarah Morris, Matthew French, and Doug Collins.

Over the last five years, Americana singer-songwriter Sarah Morris has earned a reputation for engaging performances. From a young age, she immersed herself in her parent’s record collection before finally falling in love with the storytelling of country music. Spending a few years in Nashville instilled a traditional songwriting sensibility that has earned her latest album “Ordinary Things” international airplay, critical acclaim, and has propelled her into the national spotlight. For more information, visit www.sarahmorrismusic.com.



Nashville-influenced singer-songwriter Matthew French’s music and lyrics catch at the strings of hope hidden within heartache. Often found with guitar in hand and coffee cup nearby, French provides melodies that transport and words that tell a story. French considers his audience members not strangers, just unmet friends. Visit www.mfrenchmusic.com for more information.

Doug Collins is originally from rural Iowa and has been called “one of the most brilliant songwriters to emerge from the Twin Cities in nearly two decades” by southernminn.com. His last CD, “Complicated Compliments,” was voted one of the best of the year in the Star Tribune. Doug performs both solo and with his band The Receptionists. Learn more at dougcollinsmusic.com.