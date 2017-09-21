Aaron Joseph (Jeff) Aadland, age 59, of Isle died Monday, September 18, 2017 at his residence after a long battle with diabetes complications.

He was born March 31, 1958 in Minneapolis to Donald Ray and Dorothy Ellen (Higgins) Aadland. He attended Forest Lake High School and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked as an over the road truck driver. Aaron was united in marriage to EstherRuth Yvonne (Burnham) on October 24, 2015 in Forest Lake.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, camping, archery, reading his Bible, learning new things, studying the Greek language and studying history, especially the Civil War and both World Wars, fixing and tinkering around the house and with vehicles, computers and models. He loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Debra Aadland; brother, Myron Aadland; sister, Kari Grythe; and his parents

Aaron is survived by his wife, EstherRuth Yvonne (Burnham) Aadland; son, Donald Aadland, Jr.; daughters, Ashley Aadland, Rachel Gay and Loral Rost; brother, Steven Aadland; sisters, Kimberly Jongquist and Kristi Hill; special nephew, James Bray; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. – Monday, September 25, 2017 at Opstead Baptist Church, Isle. Reverend Dan Monson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Rabbit Lake Cemetery, Glen Township, Aitkin County. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin, www.srtfuneral.com.