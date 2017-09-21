Breakfast to benefit Children’s Fund

The Forest Lake Masonic Lodge is hosting a pancake breakfast Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Forest Lake Masonic Lodge, 119 8th Avenue SE. The breakfast, which will feature a drive-thru option for those on the go, will coincide with a fall family fun day featuring Shrine Clowns, free kids ID’s, fire trucks, and police cars. The boy scouts will also be providing a recycling event for electronics

The Mason’s will be taking donations made to Coats for Kids. The Coats for Kids program is a division of Forest Lake area Children’s Fund, which is a non-profit organization that supports families. Donations to the Children’s Fund will be supported and increased by the Masons.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids and may be purchased at the door.