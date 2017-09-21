FL man charged with Cottage Grove assault

A Forest Lake man made his first appearance in Washington County Court last month after allegedly straddling and choking a woman in her home in June.

According to court records, Jakob Lee Day, 26, has been charged with felony domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation in the incident. He has two domestic assault convictions in unrelated cases in the last decade.

Court records state that Cottage Grove police officers were called to an address in the 7800 block of Hearthside Avenue South the afternoon of June 2. A woman at the residence told police that she’d known Day for several years and that he was at her house, and she had been asking him to leave for several days because he had a warrant out for his arrest. When the woman said she would call police if he didn’t leave, Day allegedly grabbed her, pushed her down on a bed, and pushed his forearm into her neck, cutting off her airflow. She allegedly told Day that she could not breathe, to which he replied, “I know you can’t.”

At one point, the woman lost consciousness, but she was ultimately able to push, kick and scratch Day until he got off of her. Before he left, he also allegedly dragged her around her home and pushed her around in her bathroom.

Police could not locate Day at the time of the incident and issued an arrest warrant for him at the time. He was ultimately taken into custody before his appearance.

Sex crime

Nicholas Scott Nehring, 33, of Forest Lake, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 15 years of probation Aug. 18 after being convicted for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Nehring was charged with the crime earlier this year after it was discovered that he’d had sex with a 13-year-old girl and engaged in explicit text messages with her. In addition to the jail and probation time, Nehring must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The following are other recent Washington County court cases related to the Forest Lake area:

• Joseph Leander Eggen, 23, of Forest Lake, was sentenced July 17 for a fifth-degree drug crime.

• Ken John Thiel, 44, of Shoreview, was charged Aug. 1 with motor vehicle theft and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Jorge Rafael Blank Ferreria, 26, of Forest Lake, was sentenced July 17 for a fifth-degree drug crime.

• Milo Tysen Moorman, 36, of Forest Lake, was charged Aug. 2 with domestic assault and a fifth-degree drug crime and was charged Aug. 25 with violating a no contact order.

• Martin Anthony Dirkx, Jr., 46, of Scandia, was sentenced Aug. 8 for a fifth-degree drug crime.

• Derek James Vacha, 26, of Forest Lake, was charged Aug. 17 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of DWI.

• Ross Eric Kegel, 36, of no permanent address, was charged Aug. 18 with theft related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• John Emanuel Jensen, 38, of an unknown address, was sentenced Aug. 21 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Larry Roy Kiefat, Jr., 46, of Wyoming, was charged Aug. 25 with a third-degree drug crime.

• Benjamin William Johnsen, 31, of no permanent address, was charged Aug. 25 with theft and violating a no contact order related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Corey Lee Gall, 27, of Mora, was sentenced Aug. 28 for fourth-degree assault of a peace officer related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Heather Marie Rehbein, 32, of Forest Lake, was charged Aug. 28 with theft.

• Tyler James Anderson, 24, of Milaca, was sentenced Sept. 6 for a third-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.