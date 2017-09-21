Guided fitness hikes continue in Washington County parks

Explore the Washington County parks trail system with guided fitness hikes. The one-hour hikes involve a warm-up and fitness challenges along the way.

The next Thursday guided fitness hike is 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 1515 Keats Ave. N. Meet at the Nordic Center. The Lake Elmo Park Reserve trails are a mix of turf, gravel, grass, snow, and pavement depending on trail conditions, time of year, and location.

Lake Elmo Park Reserve hikes for 2017 continue Oct. 3 (a Tuesday Night Hike 6-7 p.m.), Oct. 5, Oct. 17 (a Tuesday Night Hike 6-7 p.m.), Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7.

These programs are free with a Washington County Parks vehicle permit ($7/day or $30/annual).

